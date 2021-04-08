Left Menu

Former cop Pradeep Sharma quizzed by NIA for over nine hours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:17 IST
Former cop Pradeep Sharma quizzed by NIA for over nine hours

Former police officer Pradeep Sharma on Thursday appeared before the NIA for the second day in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist's Mukesh Ambani residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had summoned the ''encounter specialist'' cop to record his statement.

Sharma reached the NIA office in south Mumbai around 1 pm, the official said.

''He was questioned for more than nine hours. He left the NIA office around 10.15 pm,'' he added.

Sources said that Sharma is likely to be confronted with suspended police officer Sachin Waze and two other persons, who were earlier arrested by the NIA in connection with its probe into the case.

On Wednesday, Sharma was questioned by the NIA for over seven hours.

Sharma used to be a trusted officer of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh when the latter headed the Thane police.

Before taking voluntary retirement, Sharma had headed the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly election from Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

An SUV laden with explosives was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here on February 25.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

