Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:41 IST
Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.

"I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination campaign in Portugal is to save lives and prevent serious illness," health authority head Graca Freitas told a news conference. "This can be achieved with any vaccine approved in Portugal."

The coordinator of the vaccination taskforce, Henrique Melo, said the decision to only administer AstraZeneca shots to those under 60 would only have a "small" impact on the vaccination rollout.

