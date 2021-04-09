Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted warplane hangars in the Jazan airport with a drone. He said the “hit was precise".Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 02:55 IST
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted warplane hangars in the Jazan airport with a drone. He said the “hit was precise". The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.
