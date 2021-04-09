U.S. defense secretary to visit Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters, UK

U.S. defense secretary to visit Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters, UKReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 03:31 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium and Britain starting on Saturday, the Pentagon said in a statement.
"Secretary Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States' commitment to deterrence and defense, burden sharing, and enduring trans-Atlantic security," said the statement released on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Pentagon
- Defense
- Germany
- U.S.
- United States'
- NATO
- Britain
- Israel
- trans-Atlantic
- Belgium
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
COVID tech gap seen widening inequality in Britain
More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses
China urges U.S. to stop 'discriminatory' action against its firms
More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses
Deadlock prevails as tallying resumes in Israeli election