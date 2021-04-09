Left Menu

Distrust of China's role in Indo-Pacific region has consolidated Quad: CRS report

The distrust of Beijings role in the Indo-Pacific region has consolidated the Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US, a Congressional report has said, noting that Tokyos eagerness to pursue it appears driven above all by its concern over Chinas increasing power in the region.The independent Congressional Research Service, in its latest report, said that in 2017, the Trump administration renewed an effort to develop the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, a four-country coalition with a common platform of protecting freedom of navigation and promoting democratic values in the region.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 06:41 IST
Distrust of China's role in Indo-Pacific region has consolidated Quad: CRS report

The distrust of Beijing's role in the Indo-Pacific region has consolidated the Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US, a Congressional report has said, noting that Tokyo's eagerness to pursue it appears driven above all by its concern over China's increasing power in the region.

The independent Congressional Research Service, in its latest report, said that in 2017, the Trump administration renewed an effort to develop the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as ''the Quad'', a four-country coalition with a common platform of protecting freedom of navigation and promoting democratic values in the region. ''The Biden administration has adopted the initiative vigorously, convening a virtual leader-level meeting with Japan, Australia, and India in March 2021,'' the CRS said, adding that at this summit the leaders announced a promise to jointly expand availability of COVID-19 vaccines and deliver up to a billion doses to Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific by the end of 2022.

This step, along with a plan to reduce dependence on China's near-monopoly on rare earth materials used in high-technology products and to work together to strengthen the Paris Agreement, could usher in a new chapter in cooperation, the CRS said.

''Questions remain about the durability of the arrangement if leadership shifts in member countries, whether other countries will be brought into the Quad's initiatives, and particularly about India's inconsistent enthusiasm for the grouping. For now, however, distrust of Beijing's role in the region has consolidated the Quad,'' said the CRS report, which is not considered as an official view of the Congress.

Japan has been at the forefront of pursuing the quadrilateral arrangement, with former prime minister Shinzo Abe in particular championing the concept. ''Japan's eagerness to pursue the Quad appears driven above all by its concern over China's increasing power, influence, and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. In theory, engaging India eastward could compel Beijing to divert some of its resources and attention to the Indian Ocean,'' the CRS said.

It said Japan has also worked steadily to build closer bilateral security ties with both Australia and India. For the past decade, Japan has deepened defense relations with Australia, and in 2020 the two agreed to a Reciprocal Access Agreement (similar to a Status of Forces Agreement) to define rules and procedures when troops are stationed temporarily in the other's country for joint exercises or disaster-relief activities.

As another US treaty ally, Australia uses similar practices and equipment, which may make cooperation with Japan more accessible.

''Japan has inked an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (the formal mechanism that allows a country to acquire or provide logistic support, supplies, and services directly from/to another country) with India, along with agreements concerning the protection of classified military information and transfer of defense equipment and technology,'' the CRS said.

Bilateral exercises with both the countries have grown in number and sophistication, it said.

Leaders in Tokyo may find the absence of South Korea an additional advantage of the quadrilateral grouping. Tokyo and Seoul often have been at odds and resistant to the US encouragement of closer trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The Quad provides another venue for Japan's Self-Defense Forces to increase security exercises with the US military, the CRS said. In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the Senate to investigate the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strai...

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021