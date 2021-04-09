Army chief Gen Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum to pay tribute to Bangladesh's founding father
Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladeshs founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here. Gen MM Naravane COAS Mrs Veena Naravane visited the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Bangladesh.PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:12 IST
Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here. Gen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane. ''Gen MM Naravane #COAS & Mrs Veena Naravane visited the ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum’ in #Bangladesh. The museum signifies the life and struggle of Bangabandhu, who fought for the freedom of his nation,'' the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.
The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975. His daughters -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were abroad at that time. The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhanmondi
- The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum
- Additional Directorate General of Public Information
- Bangabandhu
- Pakistan
- Hasina
- Gen Naravane
- Gen MM Naravane
- Rahman Memorial Museum’
- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
- Rahman
- Mujibur Rahman
- Veena Naravane
- COAS & Mrs
- Sheikh Rehana
- Indian Army
- India
- Bangladesh
- Indian Army’s
- Mujibur
ALSO READ
US needs to understand that India has longstanding relationship with Russia: American admiral
Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Haryana, Jharkhand to compete in final
Sandhu urges shipbuilding industry in India, US to fully utilise bilateral instruments
Chicago City Council votes against resolution critical of CAA, human rights situation in India
Anytime Fitness India Making healthy happen with new coaching tool - Workouts App