Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax Ukraine

Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax UkraineReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:15 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on a visit to France next week, Interfax Ukraine reported on Friday, citing an interview by the French ambassador with the Kyiv Post newspaper.
The two leaders would discuss the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's border, ambassador Etienne de Poncins was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
