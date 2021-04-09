Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on a visit to France next week, Interfax Ukraine reported on Friday, citing an interview by the French ambassador with the Kyiv Post newspaper.

The two leaders would discuss the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's border, ambassador Etienne de Poncins was quoted as saying.

