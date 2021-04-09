Left Menu

DoT's show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee in 7 circles for Q4 FY21

For the last quarter of financial year, licencees have to pay the licence fee by March 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:21 IST
DoT's show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee in 7 circles for Q4 FY21

The telecom department has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, with regard to some circles, sources said.

The show-cause notice dated April 7, 2021 states that the company has not paid Q4 FY21 licence fee (by March 25) for circles of Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (East), Orissa, as well as national long distance.

An e-mail sent to Vodafone Idea on the issue remained unanswered. But sources close to the company said that payments had made towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges for the quarter ending March 2021, last month, and that payment gaps if any, will be completed within the defined timeline.

As per the notice, seen by PTI, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed VIL to show cause by April 12, 2021 why action should not be taken against the company under relevant clauses of licence agreement.

Licence fee is payable in four quarterly instalments during each financial year. Quarterly instalment of licence fee for the first three quarters of a financial year are payable within 15 days of the completion of the relevant quarter. For the last quarter of financial year, licencees have to pay the licence fee by March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-warmissing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.The black-and-white POWMIA flag returned atop the chief executives residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, wh...

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021