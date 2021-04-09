MP: Nigerian man held for duping Indore woman of Rs 31.64 lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping a 62-year-old woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh of Rs 31.64 lakh, an official said.

Wisdom Obinna (25) was part of a gang that befriended women on social media and then duped them with lottery and gift frauds, said Indore Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh.

''Obinna was arrested from Delhi, where he was staying even after his business visa expired. Efforts are on to nab other members of the gang,'' he added.

