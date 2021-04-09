MP: Nigerian man held for duping Indore woman of Rs 31.64 lakh

MP: Nigerian man held for duping Indore woman of Rs 31.64 lakhPTI | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:13 IST
A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping a 62-year-old woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh of Rs 31.64 lakh, an official said.
Wisdom Obinna (25) was part of a gang that befriended women on social media and then duped them with lottery and gift frauds, said Indore Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh.
''Obinna was arrested from Delhi, where he was staying even after his business visa expired. Efforts are on to nab other members of the gang,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category
Delhi Metro: Over 300 challaned for not following mask rule, social distancing
Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on Apr 5
Gangster, accomplice held after encounter with police in Delhi
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on MJ Akbar's plea challenging Priya Ramani's acquittal in criminal defamation case