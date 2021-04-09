Left Menu

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

The Horn of African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate and businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:43 IST
Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country's development and relative stability. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Horn of the African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.

The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate and businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety. In protest, he appeared with his mouth taped shut. The other opposition boycotted the vote. The final results are expected on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence around the polls.

Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country's development and relative stability. The country is located on the Red Sea along with one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Guelleh has been in power since 1999 after the death of his predecessor, Hassan Guled Aptidon, the country's first president. Djibouti won independence from France in 1977. The president is widely expected to win another team that should be his last, according to the constitution, which limits the presidency to those under the age of 75. Guelleh told reporters days ago that he was no longer interested in power but was merely responding to the will of the people.

"It is my people, the Djiboutians, who asked me to run again and not leave them for the sake of the prosperity of the nation," he said.

After voting, the president said, "May God be praised, it happened in a peaceful way and thank God, the people have participated in a very good way." More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000. The country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab.

"In a beautiful way we're appreciating the voting, every vote and every five years, and today it happened in a beautiful way," said one person at the polls, Naima Yusuf Kahin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Calls to tackle vaccine hesitancy as African Union drops AstraZeneca

AU halts plans to secure AstraZeneca vaccine Says decision not linked to possible blood clot links Health experts warn of growing vaccine scepticism Calls for awareness programmes to tackle misinformationBy Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, A...

German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

Representatives of several private German companies on a visit to Lebanon outlined on Friday an elaborate, multi-million-dollar study to rebuild the port of Beirut and surrounding neighbourhoods destroyed by a massive explosion last year.Th...

Kerala CM should be ready to oust Jaleel: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be prepared to expel Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday, in light of Lokayukta verdict that he was guilty of nepotis...

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Washington Sundar c Chris Lynn b Krunal Pandya 10 Virat Kohli lbw b Bumrah 332 Rajat Patidar b Boult 8 Glenn Maxwell c Chris Lynn b Marco Jansen 39 AB de Villiers run out 48 Shahbaz Ahmed c Krunal Pandya b Marco ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021