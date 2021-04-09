Two held with illegally imported gold at Jammu Airport
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:10 IST
Two persons were taken into custody on Friday after one kilogram of illegally imported gold worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from them at the Jammu airport, police said. Jai Veer, a resident of Haryana, and Mohammad Tariq of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh landed at the Jammu airport from Delhi, a police spokesman said. He said the duo's behaviour raised suspicion. They did not reveal their identity to Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishna Devi who immediately informed the Satwari Station House Officer, Inspector Nishant Gupta, the spokesman said. Both the suspects were taken to the Satwari police station and during questioning they revealed that the gold was illegally imported from abroad, he said.
The spokesman said both the persons were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Jammu, for further course of action.
