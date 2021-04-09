Myanmar sentences 19 to death for killing associate of officer - military TV

Nineteen people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar for killing an associate of an army captain in a district of Yangon, the military-owned Myawaddy television station said on Friday. It said 17 of the people were sentenced in absentia.

They were the first such sentences announced in public since a Feb. 1 coup. The television said the killing took place in the North Okkalapa district of Myanmar's biggest city. Martial law has been declared in the district, allowing court-martials to pronounce sentences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)