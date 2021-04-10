White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month's end -White House

White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month's end -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:42 IST
White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a move that comes weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris took over U.S. diplomatic efforts with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
"Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration's first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as a coordinator at the end of this month," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina says it will restrict flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico
Death toll from COVID-19 in Mexico surpasses 200,000 people
Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher
U.S. plans on 'going after' smugglers aiding migrant surge on Mexico border -official
US to play Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer