Left Menu

Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

Noting that the American delegation saw some signs of it but certainly not enough, the official said there still are question marks about whether Iran has the willingness to do what it will to take the pragmatic approach that the US has taken to come back into compliance with its obligations under the deal.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 06:24 IST
Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

The indirect talks with Iran would resume in Vienna next week, a US official has said, noting that the meeting held this week through the European Union, China and Russia made some progress.

A senior State Department official told reporters after the conclusion of the talks this week, ''The parties will reconvene next week in Vienna sometime mid-week. We expect that the US team will be back and it will be continuing this process of clarifying what steps both sides need to take to come back into compliance.'' ''Our hope is that we'll see from Iran a greater indication of what they're prepared to do and greater indication that they will take a constructive attitude in getting there,'' the official said, describing this week's meeting as the first step of this first phase of a potential return to the JCPOA. ''It's really just preliminary steps,'' the official said.

At the same time, a question still remains about whether the seriousness of purpose and the intent of coming back into compliance that the US showed would be reciprocated by Iran, he said. Noting that the American delegation saw some signs of it but certainly not enough, the official said there still are question marks about whether Iran has the willingness to do what it will to take the pragmatic approach that the US has taken to come back into compliance with its obligations under the deal. ''I think that coming out of this week, this met expectations but with that question mark that I think still hangs over the proceedings,'' the official said.

Responding to a question, he noted Iran has said on many occasions that its intent is to come back into compliance with the deal, that it agreed to these indirect talks in Vienna. ''The atmosphere, as far as we can tell because everything was relayed back to us from the discussions that other delegations had with Iran, that it was businesslike and that they took the matter seriously. ''We read that as a sign that perhaps they mean what they say when they claim that they want to find a way back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if the US is back in compliance with, that they want to come back into compliance with the JCPOA if the US is,'' the official said.

The US, he said, has made it clear publicly to the Iranians indirectly that it is America's view is that all sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and inconsistent with the benefits that Iran expects from the JCPOA. ''We are prepared to lift those if Iran comes back into compliance with its obligations,'' the official said.

Without getting into the specifics, the official said it is the position of the Biden administration that all sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and are inconsistent with the benefits that Iran expects from the JCPOA, it is prepared to lift. ''That doesn't mean all of them because there are some that are legitimate sanctions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters even as the military downplayed reports of state violence.Reports on online news outlets and social media on Friday said at least four people were killed in Bago,...

Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

The indirect talks with Iran would resume in Vienna next week, a US official has said, noting that the meeting held this week through the European Union, China and Russia made some progress.A senior State Department official told reporters ...

U.S. changes average for hurricane season

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA has changed the number of storms that constitute an average Atlantic hurricane season, the agency said in a statement on Friday. NOAAs Climate Prediction Center is using 1991-202...

Golf-Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively.Spieth 68, who on Sunday cracked a nearly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021