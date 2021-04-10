Left Menu

HC to hear on April 12, PIL seeking direction for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi, removal of age criterion

The Delhi High Court on April 12 will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Centre and Delhi Government to remove the age limitations for deciding upon the beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:33 IST
HC to hear on April 12, PIL seeking direction for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi, removal of age criterion
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on April 12 will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Centre and Delhi Government to remove the age limitations for deciding upon the beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive. The division bench of DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh will hear the matter on Monday. Petition also sought direction to concerned repondents to allow private entities participation in vaccination drive and carry out door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination in the NCT of Delhi in light of the extremely alarming situation of resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The petitioner Mrigank Mishra, a law student through advocates Kaushal Kumar, Harsh Ahuja, Aaditya Kapoor and Akashdeep Gupta stated that the current system of vaccination drive involves visitation to vaccination centres after securing an appointment on the Co-Win portal. Further, the on-the-spot registrations are very limited in number and often lead to long queues. Certain classes of citizens including bed-ridden senior citizens, differently-abled persons, poor sections of the society are at disadvantage owing to the present system of vaccination drive.

In light of the alarming situation of rising coronavirus cases and the second wave which is more severe than the first wave, it is pertinent to boost the vaccination drive and for the same, the widening of involvement of private sector entities is necessary to facilitate rapid and mass vaccination and allow door-to-door vaccination of the citizens. It is also necessary to remove/ relax the age restrictions in relation to the beneficiaries of vaccination drive since the increasing number of coronavirus cases are a concern for health and safety of every citizen, according to the petition.

The current vaccination drive covers only people above the age of 45 years who are eligible for vaccination by visiting the designated Covid-19 vaccination centres. However, considering the ever-rising number of coronavirus cases, availability of infrastructure and resources, and in a situation where the governments have ruled out the possibilities of lockdown, expanding the reach of vaccination drive is the only solution to meet the ends, the plea states.

The plea is likely to come for hearing on next week also states that it is relevant to note here that several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have requested the Central Government to remove the age restrictions for the purposes of vaccination, however, the Central Government has denied the requests. Even the Indian Medical Association submitted requests to the government to remove the age barrier and involve more private entities for effective immunization of the population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the second game of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. At the toss, Pant, who is leading the te...

Harry expected to fly in for funeral of grandfather Prince Philip

The rift in the royal ranks after an explosive interview by Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle is to be set aside as reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex is keen to fly to the UK despite coronavirus restrictions to attend grandfather Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021