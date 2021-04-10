Maha lockdown: 85 people fined Rs 17,000 in Latur

Maha lockdown: 85 people fined Rs 17,000 in LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:34 IST
A total of 85 people out on morning walks were fined a cumulative sum of Rs 17,000 amid the weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Latur on Saturday, a civic official said.
The action was carried out by personnel from the Latur Municipal Corporation as well as Gandhi Chowk and Shivaji Nagar police stations, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shivaji Nagar
- Gandhi Chowk
- Latur Municipal Corporation
- Latur
ALSO READ
Rashmi Shukla 'misused' state machinery for illegal phone interception: Maharashtra Chief Secy to Thackeray
DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra
Urdu Bulletin: Parliament's sine die adjournment, Maharashtra crisis highlighted
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to meet district collectors to review Covid-19 situation
Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat registers sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases