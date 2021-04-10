Punjab Police busts illegal liquor racket, 1 held
Four litres of illicit liquor and 55 kilograms of 'lahan', a raw material for illicit liquor has been seized from the accused by the Pathankot Police.
Police said it is investigating the matter. (ANI)
