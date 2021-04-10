Dowry death: Six people, including three women, given life term

A Ballia court has sentenced a man and his five family members, including three women relatives, to life terms for killing his wife and two children for his in-laws’ failure to meet his dowry demand.

Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur sentenced the six on Friday after holding them guilty of the triple murder and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the convicts who have been sentenced are woman's husband Sunil Chauhan, father-in-law Achhelal, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, elder brother-in-law Vinod and his wife Pushpa besides the victim’s sister-in-law Manorma.

Tada said on Saturday said Sunil Chauhan had married Ramita (28) in 2012 but after marriage, he and his family members had begun harassing her for the dowry.

Ramita's in-laws killed her and her one-year-old son Sandeep and five-year-old daughter Sandhya on June 22, 2018, following a case was registered against the six family members on the complaint of the victim woman’s brother Rudal under various sections of the IPC.

All the accused were arrested and sent to jail to serve their sentences, the SP said.

