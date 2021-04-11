Philippines' defence chief says discusses S.China Sea situation with U.S. counterpart

Philippines' defence chief says discusses S.China Sea situation with U.S. counterpartReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:14 IST
The Philippine defence chief discussed the situation in the South China Sea with his U.S. counterpart in a telephone conference on Sunday, and said both sides were looking forward to conducting a joint military exercise called "Balikatan".
They also discussed recent developments in regional security, according to a statement issued by Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's department. The U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin III reiterated the importance of the two countries' Visiting Forces Agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
