5 old mines recovered, defused in J&K's Rajouri

5 old mines recovered, defused in J&K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:54 IST
Police on Sunday defused five old mines detected near a house in the border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Five rusted anti-personnel mines were found when the area was being dug up near the residence of one Darshan Lal in the border hamlet of Dera, they said.
Information of the recovery of the mines was passed to local police, which sent a bomb disposal squad and defused them safely, they said.
It may be recalled that three old mines were recovered on April 6 in the same area.
