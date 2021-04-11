Slain Bihar police officer's mother die out of shock;7 cops accompanying SHO to WB suspended

Elderly mother of the Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during a raid in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district the previous day, died due to shock Sunday, family and police sources said.

The mother could not bear the loss of her son and died at home in Abhyaram Chakla panchayat under Jankinagar police station area of Kishanganj district this morning.

Both were cremated during the day in the village amid protest by the fellow villagers.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Purnea range, Suresh Chaudhary, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with the slain policeman in connection with a motocycle theft case but ran away when attacked, have been suspended.

Superintendent of police Kumar Ashish ordered their suspension on the DIG instruction for dereliction of duty.

The dastardly incident had happened in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal after Friday midnight when Ashwini Kumar, the Station House Officer of Kishanganj police station in Bihar, was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case.

Kumar was in the village with a police team to apprehend the accused in the case that was registered in the Kishanganj police station, officials said.

However, he was surrounded by a mob and allegedly thrashed, they said.

Later, a team of police personnel from the Panjipara outpost rescued him and took him to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The West Bengal Police has arrested three persons in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Firoze Alam, Abuzar Alam and Sahinur Khatoon, officials said.

Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar share a border.

Kumar had joined Bihar Police in 1994 and was transferred to Kishanganj a year ago.

