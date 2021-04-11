Left Menu

Slain Bihar police officer's mother die out of shock;7 cops accompanying SHO to WB suspended

PTI | Kishanganj | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:09 IST
Slain Bihar police officer's mother die out of shock;7 cops accompanying SHO to WB suspended

Elderly mother of the Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during a raid in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district the previous day, died due to shock Sunday, family and police sources said.

The mother could not bear the loss of her son and died at home in Abhyaram Chakla panchayat under Jankinagar police station area of Kishanganj district this morning.

Both were cremated during the day in the village amid protest by the fellow villagers.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Purnea range, Suresh Chaudhary, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with the slain policeman in connection with a motocycle theft case but ran away when attacked, have been suspended.

Superintendent of police Kumar Ashish ordered their suspension on the DIG instruction for dereliction of duty.

The dastardly incident had happened in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal after Friday midnight when Ashwini Kumar, the Station House Officer of Kishanganj police station in Bihar, was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case.

Kumar was in the village with a police team to apprehend the accused in the case that was registered in the Kishanganj police station, officials said.

However, he was surrounded by a mob and allegedly thrashed, they said.

Later, a team of police personnel from the Panjipara outpost rescued him and took him to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The West Bengal Police has arrested three persons in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Firoze Alam, Abuzar Alam and Sahinur Khatoon, officials said.

Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar share a border.

Kumar had joined Bihar Police in 1994 and was transferred to Kishanganj a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Jakobsen back to racing, completes Tour of Turkey opening stage

Fabio Jakobsen returned to racing more than eight months after suffering horrific injuries at the Tour of Poland, as he completed the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dutchman finished in 147st place, 10 second...

Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney Ms Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Keralas Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.The 30-second-long video of their danci...

Study sheds light on prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

Anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organization WHO regional prevalence rates, suggest the findings of new research suggested. The findings of the study were publ...

UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 15

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad will remain shut from April 13 to 15 on account of the gram panchayat elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Sunday.The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021