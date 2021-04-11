12-year-old girl raped in UP's Mathura, 3 held

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, following which three accused persons were arrested, police said.

The incident took place at a village here on Sunday afternoon.

An FIR was registered and three of the four men were arrested by the police, SP (city) Martand Prakash Singh said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the fourth accused.

The minor has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

Meanwhile, additional police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident, the SP added.

