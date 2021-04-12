Left Menu

Traffickers seen thriving in Europe as COVID-19 hits victim support

In Germany, a temporary closure of brothels in 2020 led to a rise in "hidden" prostitution marked by greater abuse, while in Spain, criminals used short-term rental sites to exploit victims in apartments where they were less likely to be caught, it said. GRETA also urged European governments to better identify and protect trafficked migrants within their borders amid an increase in the number of asylum applications.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:45 IST
Traffickers seen thriving in Europe as COVID-19 hits victim support

(Corrects 11th paragraph to make clear decrease was at the start of the pandemic and only in several nations) By Kieran Guilbert

LONDON, April 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Human traffickers across Europe have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to exploit more vulnerable people, while efforts to bring them to justice and support their victims have been disrupted, a European human rights body said on Friday. COVID-19 restrictions and the economic fallout have worsened the outlook for victims of trafficking on the continent, who are less likely to be identified or able to access healthcare and shelter, according to a report by the Council of Europe (CoE).

"The effects of the pandemic have made victims of human trafficking even more vulnerable," said Helga Gayer, head of the council's group of anti-trafficking experts - known as GRETA. "Traffickers have made the most of the situation, exploiting the precarious financial situation of many of their victims."

While there is no Europe-wide estimate, about 25 million people worldwide are trafficking victims - the United Nations says - with fears growing that more will be exploited as support services are hindered and criminal justice proceedings delayed. The United Nations' top expert on trafficking said last year that COVID-19 meant the crime had shifted even further underground and become less visible.

GRETA's annual report noted an increase in sexual exploitation and traffickers going online to target victims - such as using gaming and social media sites to groom children. In Germany, a temporary closure of brothels in 2020 led to a rise in "hidden" prostitution marked by greater abuse, while in Spain, criminals used short-term rental sites to exploit victims in apartments where they were less likely to be caught, it said.

GRETA also urged European governments to better identify and protect trafficked migrants within their borders amid an increase in the number of asylum applications. In some countries - such as Malta - access for the United Nations, NGOs, and lawyers to asylum reception and immigration detention centres has been limited or stopped, the report said.

Suzanne Hoff, international coordinator at European anti-trafficking group La Strada, said there had been an initial decrease at the start of the pandemic in several Europe countries in the number of potential trafficking victims referred for assessment and those identified as survivors. Migrant workers, asylum seekers and undocumented people were particularly vulnerable as a result of the pandemic, she added.

"Trafficked persons should be much better informed about all possibilities to obtain residence - temporary and long-term - and protection available in the country of residence," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The Strasbourg-based CoE promotes human rights and democracy in its 47 member states, which include most European nations.

The council's legally binding anti-trafficking convention has been signed by all European nations except Russia and obliges countries to take numerous steps aimed at preventing human trafficking, protecting victims and prosecuting offenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SIU welcomes prosecution of State Attorney official, lawyer on fraud charges

The Special Investigating Unit SIU has welcomed the prosecution of the former acting head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer on fraud charges amounting to R331 000.The two, Sthembele Tshitshi -- ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off record highs ahead of earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets slid off record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail ...

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021