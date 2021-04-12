Left Menu

RS Deputy Chairman takes 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:20 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh taking COVID vaccine jab in Delhi's AIIMS.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Monday. The RS Deputy Chairman had received his first dose of the vaccine on March 11 at the same hospital here.

"This is an unprecedented achievement of the scientists of India," Harivansh had told ANI after taking the first dose of the vaccine. "The research that took place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is remarkable. How he turned the world's biggest crisis into an opportunity for India. Made-in-India vaccines have reached 60 million population of different countries," he added.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.The country is aiming to vaccinate 30 crore people against COVID-19 by July so as to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. With an aim to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, India on Sunday launched the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival.Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against corona.Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges and 904 deaths in last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

