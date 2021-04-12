Left Menu

Huawei, HSBC agree on document deal for extradition case

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:00 IST
Huawei, HSBC agree on document deal for extradition case

Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said Monday that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents that its chief financial office Meng Wanzhou hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S. Meng, who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the behest of U.S. authorities, has been fighting a legal battle over the last two years as the U.S. seeks to extradite her over allegations of bank fraud and violations of sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

It says Meng committed fraud by misleading HSBC about the company's business dealings in Iran.

An earlier request by Meng's legal team for documents from HSBC was rejected by a court in Britain.

In a court hearing Monday, Hong Kong High Court judge Linda Chan approved the document-sharing agreement between Huawei and HSBC.

“An agreement has been reached with HSBC in relation to the Hong Kong legal proceedings for document production and an order has been approved by the court,” Huawei said in a statement on Monday.

It is not clear which documents Huawei has obtained or what the scope of the agreement covers. Meng's team have sought internal compliance documents pertaining to Huawei and Skycom.

During extradition proceedings in Canada, Meng's lawyers have argued that the U.S. has no jurisdiction to bring the case.

Final hearings of Meng's extradition battle are expected to conclude in May in Vancouver, although appeals could prolong the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...

Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will be dismissed from his position after he lost a bid to lead his centre-left Social Democratic party CSSD party last week.Party chief Jan Hamacek will submit a proposal to the prime minister later on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021