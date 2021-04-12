Left Menu

IAF commanders to review security scenario at 3-day conference

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:15 IST
IAF commanders to review security scenario at 3-day conference

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force will carry out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the country, including the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, at a three-day conference this week, officials said on Monday.

The bi-annual commanders' conference will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

Officials said the situation in eastern Ladakh, the site of Sino-India border standoff, will be discussed at the conference besides the IAF's overall capabilities to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian and Chinese armies are negotiating disengagement from the remaining friction points in the region after completing withdrawal of troops and weapons in the north and south banks of Pangong lake in mid-February.

The defence ministry said the conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come.

''A series of discussions would be conducted over a period of three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give the IAF a significant edge over its adversaries,'' it said in a statement.

''Various welfare and human resource measures to improve HR and administrative efficiency will also be discussed,'' the ministry added.

It said the conference provides a forum to the senior leadership of the IAF to discuss critical issues pertaining to operations, maintenance and administration. The conference is attended by the Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all commands of IAF, all principal staff officers and all director generals posted at the Air headquarters in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushil Chandra appointed next Chief Election Commissioner; Arora demits office

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.According to a notification issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on Apri...

Myanmar violence ‘must cease immediately’: UN agencies

More than 80 people lost their lives on Friday as security forces reportedly used heavy weapons against protesters in the town of Bago, located about 90 kilometres 56 miles northeast of the commercial hub Yangon, according to media reports....

Proprietary rights to be granted to 3,245 slum households in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered that proprietary rights be granted to 3,245 slum households in three districts under the state governments Basera scheme, an official statement issued here said.Chairing the second mee...

Police seek arrest of Italian middleman in Vatican property deal

Italian magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi, a financial broker caught up in a scandal involving the Vaticans purchase of a building in an upscale London area, police said on Monday. Financial police said in a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021