Russia restricts flights to Turkey as COVID-19 cases increase

Russia restricts flights to Turkey as COVID-19 cases increaseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:08 IST
Russia has decided to restrict flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
She said some flights, including two per week to Istanbul, would remain in place.
Russia has also suspended flights to Tanzania from April 15 until June 1.
