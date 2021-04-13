Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:47 IST
Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Weinstein has been appealing his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan and 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. California's criminal case against Weinstein covers alleged attacks on five women from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area, and announced last year.

It includes four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone.

Norman Effman, a public defender representing Weinstein, asked that his client be arraigned on the indictment virtually in New York rather than extradited so he could get necessary medical treatment, including scheduled eye and dental surgery. Effman said Weinstein, a diabetic, is "almost technically blind at this point," and also suffers from cardiac and back problems.

"We're not trying to avoid what is going to happen in California," Effman said. "We believe there is not only a defense to these charges, but a very good defense to these charges," which would result in an acquittal. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weinstein's indictment was reported earlier by the Los Angeles Times. Another hearing is scheduled for April 30.

The conviction of Weinstein was seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment by men, including many like Weinstein who once held powerful jobs and influence. If convicted in California, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison even if his New York conviction were overturned.

"These are stale, unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, uncredible allegations that arose during the hysteria of the #MeToo movement," Weinstein's criminal defense lawyer Mark Werksman said in a statement. "We're confident that Mr. Weinstein will be acquitted because there's no credible evidence against him. He's innocent." Los Angeles' district attorney first sought Weinstein's extradition last July, but it has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, the prosecutors office in Jackson County,...

Socialists vs Fujimori: Peru vote sets stage for polarized presidential run-off

Peru is set for a divisive presidential run-off between the Andean countrys ascendant socialists, buoyed by voter discontent over the economy and pandemic, and the conservative heir of the powerful and polarizing Fujimori dynasty. The first...

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Cha...

Argentine penguins waddle back to sea after rehab on dry land

Twelve black-and-white Magellanic penguins have been returned to the chilly seas off the Atlantic coast of Argentina after they were rescued suffering from issues including malnutrition and anemia and nursed back to health.The boot-high pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021