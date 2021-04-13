Japan says to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

Japan says to release contaminated Fukushima water into seaReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-04-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 04:48 IST
Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea.
The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.
The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said.
