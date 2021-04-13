Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Philonise Floyd, due to be one of the last prosecution witnesses in the trial, was called under a Minnesota doctrine that lets loved ones reminisce to the jury about a crime victim in what is called "spark of life" testimony.

Brooklyn man pleads not guilty to using Bloomberg reporter's information for insider trading

A Brooklyn man pleaded not guilty on Monday to insider trading charges, after prosecutors accused him of using information from a Bloomberg News reporter about certain deals to trade. Jason Peltz, 38, entered his plea through his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn.

Biden seeks to showcase bipartisanship in infrastructure meeting with Republicans

President Joe Biden sought to demonstrate his much-touted interest in working with Republicans in Congress on Monday, with a bipartisan White House meeting as lawmakers prepared to grapple with his $2.3 trillion proposal to improve U.S. infrastructure. The Democratic president appears to be losing political capital with 10 Senate Republicans who have signaled an openness to working with Democrats, according to aides and observers. Those Republicans include Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, whose support could give him the votes to pass bipartisan legislation.

One killed, police officer hurt in shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school

One person was killed at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school on Monday and a police officer was wounded when police confronted an armed suspect. The incident, which unfolded at about 3:15 p.m. local time at Austin-East Magnet School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings across the United States since mid-March.

Biden nominates three more for top Justice Department posts

President Joe Biden nominated three people for top U.S. Justice Department posts on Monday, including a person who will provide legal advice to the administration and another supervising criminal investigations, the White House said. Biden picked Christopher Schroeder, who ran his transition team's efforts on the Justice Department, to be assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, according to the White House.

U.S. COVID cases march higher, hospitalizations up for second week in a row

The United States reported an 8% rise in new cases of COVID-19 to 490,000 last week, the fourth week in a row that infections have increased, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. In the week ended April 11, Michigan reported the highest number of new cases per capita of all 50 states and also led the country in hospitalizations per capita. (Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb/index.html in an external browser to see details on other states.)

Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Car chase and shooting in Georgia leaves suspect dead, three officers wounded

Three law enforcement officers in Georgia were shot and wounded after a traffic stop early on Monday led to a police chase that involved an exchange of gunfire and ended with one suspect dead and another jailed, authorities said. Georgia State Patrol officers stopped a car speeding at 111 miles (78 km) per hour around 3:30 a.m. EST (0730 GMT) on Interstate 20 in northwestern Georgia's Carroll County, county Sheriff Terry Langley told reporters.

Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an "accidental discharge" by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the city's police chief said on Monday. The shooting on Sunday of Daunte Wright triggered unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, with police firing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters demonstrating against the latest in a string of U.S. police killings of Black men.

Crowd of 23 candidates floods special congressional election in Texas

The race to succeed the only sitting U.S. congressman to have died from COVID-19 has drawn a free-for-all of 23 candidates in a Republican-leaning district of north Texas, where Democrats have made gains in recent years. Representative Ron Wright, a Republican, died of COVID-19 in February. The May 1 special election to replace him will be the first test of the Texas electorate, where Democrats hope to advance, since President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

