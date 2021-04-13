BRIEF-U.S. Calls For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases - NYT

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
The Election Commission has let off BJP candidate from West Bengals Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for his mini-Pakistan remark made at a public meeting last month.In an order issued on Monday night, the poll panel warned Adhik...
Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 13 ANINewsVoir Madhur Pure Hygienic Sugar now further strengthen its stance to make every moment sweeter through its new digital campaign - Madhur Pal. Promoting a guilt-free attitude thats backed by the ass...
Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down COVID-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday. All foreign visitors will be required ...
The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from June 1, 2021.Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present....