Left Menu

Haryana not sending enough clean water, large parts of Delhi to be affected: Raghav Chadha

This is criminal negligence on part of the Haryana government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:25 IST
Haryana not sending enough clean water, large parts of Delhi to be affected: Raghav Chadha

Water supply will be affected in large parts of the national capital as the Haryana government is not supplying enough clean water to the city, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday itself, the incoming supply of clean water from Haryana to three major water treatment plants in Delhi - Wazirabad, Chandrayal and Okhla - reduced by 85 mdg (million gallons daily), he said.

''Water supply in large part of Delhi will be affected because the Haryana government has chosen to remain oblivious to the water needs of Delhiites. It is not honouring the legal commitments to supply water to Delhi. This is criminal negligence on part of the Haryana government. It is wilfully violating Delhiites' right to life,'' Chadha said.

At Wazirabad, the supply has come down to 82 mgd from 135 mgd, at Chandrawal, it has dipped from 92 mgd to 72 mgd, and at Okhla from 21 mgd to 10 mgd, he added.

''Water supply will be affected in central, south, north and west Delhi,'' the DJB vice-chairman further said.

Being a landlocked state, Delhi has four major sources of water — the Yamuna, Ganga and the Beas rives and groundwater.

''Forty per cent of Delhi’s daily water production comes from Yamuna via Haryana, but currently the water that is coming is high in ammonia content, making it untreatable,'' Chadha said.

He explained that Delhi water treatment plants are equipped to treat water that has up to 1 PPM ammonia, after which the water becomes untreatable.

Currently, the ammonia contamination levels are at 7.36 PPM, he said.

Barring East Delhi, water supply in localities in the remaining part of the capital will be affected, Chadha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to be careful against coronavirus, but Cong infection more dangerous: Rajasthan BJP chief

Just days ahead of the bypolls in three assembly seats in Rajasthan, the state BJP Tuesday released a black paper and a documentary against the Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, levelling a series of allegations. Reali...

Delhi records 13,468 COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal, Sisodia appeal to Centre to cancel board exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams, as the national capital recorded 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in a span o...

Ireland's Coveney due in London on Thursday for Northern Ireland talks - Guardian newspaper

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney is expected in London on Thursday for talks with Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.Separate meetings between British negotiator David Frost and ...

Delhi records 13,468 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike; 81 deaths

Delhi recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 71 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.The positivity rate rose to 13....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021