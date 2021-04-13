Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.

A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation taken up suo motu (on its own) last year on the issue of availability of medicines and Remdivisir injections in Nagpur amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate SP Bhandarkar, appointed by the court for assistance, had, on Monday, said there was a shortage of Remdesivir injections as some people were getting it under fake patient names and then selling it in the black market.

Senior advocate MG Bhangde, appearing on behalf of the Nagpur district collector, said a centralised portal with patient and hospital details as well as Remdesivir doses administered will be started immediately, and it would be given wide publicity.

He also told court the hospitals administering these doses will have to update their data regularly on the centralised portal.

After the HC asked the state government to consider setting up an oxygen manufacturing unit in Nagpur, Bhangde on Tuesday said the state government had accepted the proposal in principle, adding that such plants would be set up in some other places as well for which the chief secretary had convened a meeting on April 15.

The HC bench also asked the collector to check if beds can be made available for needy patients at Mankapur stadium and Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Rugnalaya here, and asked him to submit a report on this on the next date of hearing.

Bhandarkar alsosubmitted that two hospitals here under the railways, which have oxygen supply and ventilators but are under-utilised, can be made available for needy patients.

The bench asked assistant solicitor general of India (ASGI) Ulhas Aurangabadkar to speak to the railways so that these under-utilised facilities can be used to the optimum.

The court said it would hear the plea further on April 21.

