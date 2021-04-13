Greek foreign minister's visit to Turkey postponed to April 15
Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a visit by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Ankara had been postponed by a day to Thursday, when "all aspects" of bilateral relations and regional issues will be discussed. Dendias, who had initially been set to visit on Wednesday, will meet Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry said. It gave no reason for the postponement.
The countries have been at loggerheads since last year over claims to offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
