Following are the top stories at 9:30 PM: NATION: DEL91 DIALOGUE-MODI PM Modi calls for united global efforts to defeat COVID pandemic New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need for united global efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying mankind will not be able to defeat it unless everyone comes out of it.

DEL92 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY Problem not of COVID vaccine shortage but of better planning: Govt New Delhi: Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning.

DEL96 BIZ-VIRUS-FM-WORLDBANK Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave New Delhi: Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.

DEL85 VIRUS-LD REMDESIVIR Remdesivir not for home use, meant for hospitalised patients, says Govt amid rise in demand New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said doctors should ensure ''rational and judicious'' use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

DEL84 INDOFRANCE-LD-TALKS India, France explore ways to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific New Delhi: India and France on Tuesday explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including under a trilateral mechanism with Australia to address emerging challenges in the maritime and space domains.

DEL87 DIALOGUE-NATO-CHINA Raisina Dialogue: NATO Secy Gen flags China coercion of neighbours, hampering freedom of navigation New Delhi: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday flagged China's assertive moves such as coercing neighbours in the region and hampering freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, while asserting that the transatlantic military alliance is a key platform to forge convergence on responding to the security implications of a rising China.

MDS15 TL-SPUTNIK RDIF expects 50 Mn doses a month of Sputnik V vaccine production in India Hyderabad: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said it expects over 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in India by this summer.

BOM24 MH-VIRUS-THACKERAY Curfew in Maharashtra for 15 days from April 14: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

CAL13 WB-MAMATA-LD PROTEST Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest 24-hr campaign ban Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday staged a 3.5-hour-long dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's ''unconstitutional'' decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours.

LEGAL: LGD14 SC-ORDER SC cautions HCs over passing orders against arrest, coercive steps New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday cautioned high courts over passing orders against arrest or coercive steps pending probe even as they decide not to entertain quashing petitions, and said police has the statutory right and duty to investigate cognizable offence and criminal proceedings are not to be scuttled at the initial stage.

LGD13 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-LD CCI CCI order to probe Whatsapp's new policy appears concerned with privacy of consumers: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's privacy policy does not reflect an investigation into abuse of dominant position and rather appears to be concerned with privacy issues of consumers.

BUSINESS: DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex rallies over 660 pts as bulls return; financials, auto stocks shine Mumbai: Stock markets regained footing on Tuesday after the previous session's massive selloff, tracking renewed buying interest in financial, bank and auto counters amid firm global cues.

FOREIGN: FGN29 VIRUS-UK-LD VACCINATION UK expands COVID-19 vaccine programme to over-45s, UK PM urges caution London: The National Health Service (NHS) in England on Tuesday expanded the COVID-19 vaccination programme to the next cohort on its age-based priority list to all above 45 years of age, after it announced that the target to cover over-50s had been met ahead of the April 15 deadline. By Aditi Khanna.

