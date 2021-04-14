4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Police said they have arrested the kingpin of the alleged bootleggers, Ravi Jatav of Modinagar, along with his three accomplices Sonu, Nicky and Gaurav from Nabipur village.

Seven other bootleggers are absconding, they said. DIG/SSP Amit Pathak told the media Jatav is a habitual offender and already faces 34 cases here.

Apart from the excise and arms acts, he will also be booked under the gangster act. Police have recovered Urea fertiliser, wrappers, bar-coding machine from their possession. Police have also recovered four country-made pistols, six live cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash. One canter truck and a van have been seized which was used in bootlegging, Pathak added.

