Greek PM says agrees to talks with Libya on maritime zones

Greek PM says agrees to talks with Libya on maritime zonesReuters | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:57 IST
Greece and Libya have agreed to hold talks on marking out their maritime zones in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after a meeting with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi.
In a statement after the meeting, Mitsotakis said the two leaders "agreed on the immediate resumption of talks between Greece and Libya on the delimitation of the maritime zones".
Mitsotakis said Greece aimed to reset relations with Libya, which were soured by the Tripoli government signing a 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Greece's Mediterranean rival Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Mitsotakis
- Mohamed
- Turkey
- Mediterranean
- Tripoli
- Libya
ALSO READ
Senator urges Austin to remove Turkey from F35 programme
Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise
Eight members of Indian boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID, quarantined in Istanbul
Eight members of Indian boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID, 7 to return after recovery
Turkey logs highest new COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic -ministry