CREDAI-MCHI urges Maha govt to allow engineers, architects to visit construction sites

Realtors' body CREDAI-MCHI has written to the Maharashtra government to allow engineers and architects to visit construction sites of real estate developers.

It has also demanded transportation of labourers from labour camps in private buses to construction sites.

CREDAI-MCHI has written a letter in this regard to Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater of Mumbai. Its president Deepak Goradia welcomed the decision by the Maharashtra Chief Minister to permit the operation of construction activity but also pointed out some practical problems faced by developers.

''The construction activity and labour work on its own cannot function as it requires guidance, support and supervision from supervisors/ engineers/architects so that construction activity is carried out according to the plans and to maintain the COVID-19 protocols,'' he said.

Moreover, Goradia said it is impossible to give guidance through online and remote mode.

''A small mishap at the construction site can lead to serious issues, which may also endanger the lives of many.

''Therefore, we request to permit the travel of supervisors/engineers / architects from their residences to their respective construction sites,'' he said. Goradia said the order permits only construction activity to be carried out with in-situ labour residing at the site and restrict the travel of labour from outside.

''In the spirit of the guidelines and to assist small and medium developers Members, to continue their construction activity, we hereby, request your permission to transport such labourers from the third party labour camp in private buses/vehicles to their respective construction sites,'' he said.

The association assured that its developer members will follow all COVID protocols like social distancing, only one person per seat, wearing masks, no standing allowed etc.

