Left Menu

CREDAI-MCHI urges Maha govt to allow engineers, architects to visit construction sites

Goradia said the order permits only construction activity to be carried out with in-situ labour residing at the site and restrict the travel of labour from outside.In the spirit of the guidelines and to assist small and medium developers Members, to continue their construction activity, we hereby, request your permission to transport such labourers from the third party labour camp in private busesvehicles to their respective construction sites, he said.The association assured that its developer members will follow all COVID protocols like social distancing, only one person per seat, wearing masks, no standing allowed etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:57 IST
CREDAI-MCHI urges Maha govt to allow engineers, architects to visit construction sites

Realtors' body CREDAI-MCHI has written to the Maharashtra government to allow engineers and architects to visit construction sites of real estate developers.

It has also demanded transportation of labourers from labour camps in private buses to construction sites.

CREDAI-MCHI has written a letter in this regard to Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater of Mumbai. Its president Deepak Goradia welcomed the decision by the Maharashtra Chief Minister to permit the operation of construction activity but also pointed out some practical problems faced by developers.

''The construction activity and labour work on its own cannot function as it requires guidance, support and supervision from supervisors/ engineers/architects so that construction activity is carried out according to the plans and to maintain the COVID-19 protocols,'' he said.

Moreover, Goradia said it is impossible to give guidance through online and remote mode.

''A small mishap at the construction site can lead to serious issues, which may also endanger the lives of many.

''Therefore, we request to permit the travel of supervisors/engineers / architects from their residences to their respective construction sites,'' he said. Goradia said the order permits only construction activity to be carried out with in-situ labour residing at the site and restrict the travel of labour from outside.

''In the spirit of the guidelines and to assist small and medium developers Members, to continue their construction activity, we hereby, request your permission to transport such labourers from the third party labour camp in private buses/vehicles to their respective construction sites,'' he said.

The association assured that its developer members will follow all COVID protocols like social distancing, only one person per seat, wearing masks, no standing allowed etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, RSS intensify hatred wherever they go, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, saying they start intensifying hatred among people wherever they g...

Science News Roundup: UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover and Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UAE partners with Japans ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wed...

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. An...

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021