Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said that a "sankalp" (resolve) was made during the three-day Navreh programme here that Kashmiri Hindu families will be resettled in Kashmir again in the coming days and Navreh will be celebrated with joy next year in the Valley.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:43 IST
'Sankalp' taken during Navreh that Kashmiri Hindus will be resettled in Valley again: Dattatreya Hosabale
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale speaking at the valedictory event of Navreh Mahotsav on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said that a "sankalp" (resolve) was made during the three-day Navreh programme here that Kashmiri Hindu families will be resettled in Kashmir again in the coming days and Navreh will be celebrated with joy next year in the Valley. Speaking at the concluding event of the three-day Navreh Mahotsav here, Hosabale said the government should take steps to create an environment for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

He said the purpose of organizing the function was special this year as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are at an important point in history today. He said Hindus from Kashmir had faced difficulties for the past many years and they have now reached an important point.

"During this three-day programme on Navreh, a 'sankalp' was taken that in the coming days, families (Hindu) will be resettled in Kashmir again and Navreh will be celebrated with joy next year," he said. "Our Hindu brothers and sisters, who have lived in Kashmir for many years, have overcome many crisis and have progressed towards development," he added.

Kashmiri Hindus were forced to migrate from the Valley due to terrorism about three decades back. Hosabale stressed that values like love, devotion, determination and valour are crucial for development and for uplifting any society.

He also referred to the valour of 8th century king of Kashmir, Lalitaditya Muktapida. "It (India) was a 'sone ki chidiya' (golden bird). There was wealth and prosperity here. Foreign attackers invaded India to loot its wealth. They felt that no other religions should exist on the planet, that their religion was the only religion. There was heavy bloodshed. Our ancestors fought these foreign attackers for years and never conceded defeat. Lalitaditya was one such leader," he further said.

Hosabale termed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir as a milestone and said the government was carrying out tasks pending for several years for development of the region. He also recalled the sacrifices made by security forces while fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

