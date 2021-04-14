Left Menu

TIMELINE-Key dates in Bernard Madoff's criminal case, recovery efforts for victims

Madoff Investment Securities LLC, was a giant Ponzi scheme that prosecutors have estimated was as high as $64.8 billion. December 2008: A trustee, Irving Picard, is appointed to liquidate Madoff's firm and recoup money for former customers, who he estimates lost $17.5 billion. June 2017: The estates of Mark and Andrew Madoff and related defendants reach $23 million of settlements with Picard. November 2017: The Madoff Victim Fund begins payouts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:49 IST
TIMELINE-Key dates in Bernard Madoff's criminal case, recovery efforts for victims

Bernard Madoff, a onetime Wall Street kingpin who admitted to running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died in a North Carolina prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence.

The following are key dates in the prosecution of Madoff, examinations of why he was not caught sooner, and efforts to recoup billions of dollars for his victims. Dec. 11, 2008: Madoff is arrested, after confessing to his sons that the asset management side of his firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, was a giant Ponzi scheme that prosecutors have estimated was as high as $64.8 billion.

December 2008: A trustee, Irving Picard, is appointed to liquidate Madoff's firm and recoup money for former customers, who he estimates lost $17.5 billion. Picard files more than 1,000 lawsuits against accused enablers, and against people he says withdrew more money from Madoff's firm than they put in. March 2009: Madoff pleads guilty to 11 felony charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and perjury, and is jailed. He had been free on $10 million bond.

June 2009: Madoff is sentenced to 150 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $170.8 billion, representing proceeds of and property in his crimes. The sentencing judge, Denny Chin, calls Madoff's crimes "extraordinarily evil." Madoff's wife Ruth, who was not accused of wrongdoing, is given $2.5 million. July 2009: Madoff arrives at the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, where he will spend the rest of his life.

September 2009: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's inspector general faults the agency for missing numerous "red flags" of Madoff's fraud. December 2010: Madoff's eldest son Mark Madoff, 46, commits suicide in his Manhattan apartment. Madoff's only other child, Andrew Madoff, dies in September 2014 of cancer at age 48.

December 2010: Picard sues JPMorgan Chase & Co, Madoff's main bank, for $6.4 billion, saying it enabled Madoff's fraud. January 2011: A bankruptcy judge approves a $7.2 billion settlement with the estate of Florida investor and former Madoff friend Jeffry Picower, the largest single recovery obtained for Madoff's victims. The estate provides $5 billion for Picard to distribute, and forfeits $2.2 billion to the U.S. government.

October 2011: Picard begins payouts to former Madoff customers with an initial $312 million distribution. November 2013: The U.S. government sets up a $2.35 billion Madoff Victim Fund, which is funded mainly with money from the Picower settlement. Former SEC Chairman Richard Breeden is appointed to oversee the fund.

January 2014: JPMorgan agrees to pay $2.6 billion to settle with Picard and the U.S. government. Some of this money goes to the Madoff Victim Fund, which grows to $4.05 billion. November 2014: Picard's recoveries surpass $10 billion.

June 2015: The U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Picard's appeal from a lower court's refusal to let him try to recoup more than $4 billion from some Madoff customers. June 2017: The estates of Mark and Andrew Madoff and related defendants reach $23 million of settlements with Picard.

November 2017: The Madoff Victim Fund begins payouts. February 2020: Madoff asks for compassionate release from prison. His lawyer says Madoff suffers from terminal kidney failure and other ailments and has fewer than 18 months to live.

June 2021: Judge Chin denies compassionate release. April 2021: Picard has reached more than $14.4 billion of settlements, and paid out more than $13.5 billion on 2,654 allowed claims. The Madoff Victim Fund has paid out almost $3.2 billion to more than 36,800 individuals and entities.

April 14, 2021: Madoff dies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...

It’s time to end America's longest war: Biden on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it is time to end Americas longest war in Afghanistan, a responsibility which he does not want to pass on to his successor.Biden is the fourth US president to preside over the war in Afghanistan, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021