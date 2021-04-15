NATO says it is now up to Afghanistan to secure peace

NATO says it is now up to Afghanistan to secure peaceReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:53 IST
Afghanistan must construct a safe country for its citizens as NATO withdraws its military forces from the country after 20 years, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said following a decision to start pulling out from May 1.
"This is not an easy decision and it entails risks," Stoltenberg said.
"We face a dilemma because the alternative to leaving is to be prepared for a long-term, open-ended military commitment ... It's now for the Afghan people to build a sustainable peace," he told a news conference alongside the U.S. defence and foreign ministers at NATO headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Afghanistan
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan
U.S. condemns China moves to further reduce Hong Kong political participation
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan