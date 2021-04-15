Left Menu

Turkey says soldier killed in rocket attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed and a child was wounded after a rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq's Bashiqa region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said in a statement that three rockets were launched towards a military base in the region and that one had hit it.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-04-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 02:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish soldier was killed and a child was wounded after a rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq's Bashiqa region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said in a statement that three rockets were launched towards a military base in the region and that one had hit it. The other two fell into a nearby village, wounding the boy, it said.

The ministry added that an armed drone had been launched and that the "necessary measures" had been taken. Omer Celik, spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said the perpetrators "would pay the price in kind."

The news comes after a drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq earlier on Wednesday, Kurdish officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties. It was the first known attack carried out by a drone against U.S. forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting American forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

