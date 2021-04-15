Pinarayi Vijayan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, has been discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode. He got admitted to medical college on April 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. After 7 days, he has tested negative and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, said hospital officials.

On March 3, the Kerala Chief Minister had taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office. He had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls. He had also participated in the roadshow at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign. (ANI)

