Pinarayi Vijayan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, has been discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:16 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, has been discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode. He got admitted to medical college on April 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. After 7 days, he has tested negative and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, said hospital officials.
On March 3, the Kerala Chief Minister had taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office. He had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls. He had also participated in the roadshow at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Muraleedharan calls for end of 'unholy alliance' of LDF, UDF in Kerala
CM selection will not be a problem; high command's decision will be acceptable to all: Chandy on UDF's CM choice if it gets majority in Kerala.
Priyanka reaches out to housewives in poll-bound Kerala
Results of assembly polls will mark Cong's comeback, beginning of its return to Delhi in 2024: ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI.
BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time: ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI.