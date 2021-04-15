Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraine's slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8% from 4.2%, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.

He spoke at a briefing after the central bank raised its main interest rate to 7.5% from 6.5%, in order to bring inflation back down to its target range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)