Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank officialReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:19 IST
Ukraine's slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8% from 4.2%, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.
He spoke at a briefing after the central bank raised its main interest rate to 7.5% from 6.5%, in order to bring inflation back down to its target range.
