Left Menu

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

its a progress made.., Narayanan said and reiterated that the whole case was a fabricated one.It was a fabricatedcrime.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:31 IST
Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.

Addressing the media here, Narayanan, who was earlier given a clean chit by the CBI in the spy case, said justice will be served once the central agency completes the probe and action is taken based on that report.

His reaction comes hours after the apex court ordered that the report of the panel on the role of erring police officials in the espionage case be given to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct further investigation into the issue.

''I welcome the decision.. it's a progress made..,'' Narayanan said and reiterated that the whole case was a 'fabricated' one.

''It was a fabricatedcrime. It was stated so in the CBI closure report, then the CJM court accepted it and it was pointed out in the first Supreme Court judgment of April 29, 1998, then in September 14 2018 verdict also.

The NHRC had also said that. Now the effort is to find who faricated the case,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP hailed the SC decision and said the CBI investigation will bring out the truth about the factional politics of the Congress, which 'destroyed' the career of Narayanan.

In a tweet, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, ''Welcome the Hon'ble SC's order to hand over the #ISROSpyCase to CBI.

Hoping that it will bring out how @INCKerala 's factional politics sabotaged national interests & destroyed a patriotic scientist, Nambi Narayanan Ji's career.'' The top court had appointed the panel in 2018, while directing the Kerala government to cough up Rs 50 lakh compensation for compelling Narayanan to undergo ''immense humiliation''.

The espionage case, which had hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

Narayanan was arrested when the Congress was heading the then government in Kerala.

Narayanan, then director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, was arrested along with the then ISRO Deputy Director D Sasikumaran, and two Maldivian nationals.

The CBI, in its probe, had held that the then top police officials in Kerala were responsible for Narayanan's illegal arrest.

The case also had its political fallout, with a section in the Congress targeting the then Chief Minister late K Karunakaran over the issue, that eventually led to his resignation.

Over a period of almost two-and-a-half years, the panel headed by Justice Jain examined the circumstances leading to the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 vaccine supply "incredibly tight", COVAX needs funds - Gavi

The global supply of COVID-19 vaccine is incredibly tight and the COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved, the Gavi vaccine alliance ceo Seth Berkley said on Thursday.We urgent...

UPDATE 2-Car bomb blast kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the sprawling Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Sh...

WB polls: EC issues notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu for inflammatory remark

The Election Commission EC on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sayantan Basu for delivering an inflammatory statement, which is an open threat to Bengal and its people. The EC asked Basu to explain his stand reg...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021