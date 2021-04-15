US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctionsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:06 IST
The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and announcing a new round of sanctions against Russia.
The moves are in response to interference in last year's presidential election as well as the hacking last year of federal government agencies. The US for the first time explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service.
