Left Menu

Spanish court puts Repsol chairman under investigation in alleged spying case

Spain's High Court on Thursday placed Antonio Brufau, the current chairman of oil company Repsol, and Isidro Faine, the former chairman of Spain's Caixabank, under formal investigation as part of a probe into a decade-long alleged spying case.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:19 IST
Spanish court puts Repsol chairman under investigation in alleged spying case

Spain's High Court on Thursday placed Antonio Brufau, the current chairman of oil company Repsol, and Isidro Faine, the former chairman of Spain's Caixabank, under formal investigation as part of a probe into a decade-long alleged spying case. According to an official court document released on Thursday, the judge is investigating whether Repsol and Caixabank hired Spain's former police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo to spy on the then chairman of construction company Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, in 2011 and 2012 to block a takeover bid for Repsol by Sacyr and Mexican state oil firm Pemex.

Repsol was then partly owned by Caixabank. The so-called 'WINE' project first started when Repsol detected a common "strategy by Del Rivero to join (forces) with Pemex in order to obtain almost a third of the total shares of Repsol, and thus gain access to the control of the Spanish oil company", the court document said.

The decision by investigation judge Manuel Garcia Castellon follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor a few days ago. Brufau and Faine will now be investigated for any possible links to bribery, in connection with both companies' alleged dealings with Villarejo. Under the Spanish judicial system no formal charges can be brought forward until the first phase of investigation is over.

Being under investigation does not imply, at this preliminary stage of the probe, the formal accusation of any crime. Repsol and Caixabank declined to comment. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Pemex representatives or lawyers of Brufau and Faine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarations

Ukrainian lawmakers approved draft legislation at the first reading on Thursday to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.The legislation, which needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, is a requi...

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZenecas vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organizations Europe head said on Thursday.Denmark this week became t...

HC rejects Manipur BJP leader's election as MLA

The High Court of Manipur on Thursday declared the election of BJP leaders Okram Henry Singh as a member of the state assembly as null and void for submitting an incomplete affidavit during the submission of nomination paper before the poll...

COVID-19: RT-PCR test mandatory in Karnataka for people returning from Kumbh Mela

Karnataka government on Thursday mandated an immediate RT-PCR test for those returning from ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021