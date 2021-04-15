Left Menu

Yemen government approves more fuel ships to dock at Hodeidah port

The internationally recognised government's information minister said late on Wednesday that additional ships would be approved for clearance by the Saudi-led military coalition that controls the waters off Hodeidah, but did not give numbers. The United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire deal that would allow sea and air access to areas controlled by the Houthis, who ousted the government from power in Sanaa and now hold most of northern Yemen.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:04 IST
Yemen government approves more fuel ships to dock at Hodeidah port

Yemen's Saudi-backed government has said it approved more fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, as the country grapples with a shortage exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis. The internationally recognised government's information minister said late on Wednesday that additional ships would be approved for clearance by the Saudi-led military coalition that controls the waters off Hodeidah, but did not give numbers.

The United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire deal that would allow sea and air access to areas controlled by the Houthis, who ousted the government from power in Sanaa and now hold most of northern Yemen. The Houthis are insisting on a full lifting of the blockade, which the Saudi-led coalition says aims to prevent arms smuggling and appropriation of port revenues.

The military alliance intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015 in a conflict largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Shortly after the latest ceasefire proposal was presented by Riyadh three weeks ago, four ships were cleared to dock in Hodeidah. U.N. data showed they carried 72 tonnes of fuel.

Coalition warships had been holding up 14 fuel tankers as of March 23 even though they had secured United Nations clearance, U.N. data showed. Some had been waiting six months to dock. The conflict and ensuing economic collapse have led to what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 80% of the population of 30 million relying on aid and millions facing famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel’s FM thanks Jaishankar for 'warm words' on country's Independence Day

Israels Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for his warm words of congratulations on the countrys Independence Day, expressing hopes that the good relationships between the two countries w...

Clashes break out at student protest in northern Greek city

Small groups of demonstrators clashed with police Friday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki at the end of a march to protest a new law allowing the policing of university campuses.About 7,000 people participated in the march, which ...

EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Irans main nuclear facility. After more than two hour...

Ajitpal Singh's 'Fire in the Mountains' to open Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles IFFLA on Thursday announced the lineup of its 19th edition, set to open with filmmaker Ajitpal Singhs accalimed Fire in the Mountains. The festival will be held virtually and geo-blocked to California...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021