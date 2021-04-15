Left Menu

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:53 IST
Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with China's growing economic and military clout.

The talks will be Biden's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office, and they follow four years of uncertainty for the Japan-U.S. alliance under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Suga hopes to reaffirm the alliance's "strong bond" and discuss a multinational effort to defend democratic values and counter China's growing global influence and disputed territorial claims.

"I hope to develop a relationship of trust with President Biden and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance bound by the universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law," Suga told reporters at his office before heading to Tokyo's Haneda International Airport. At Friday's talks at the White House, Suga said he and Biden will ''compare and adjust our policies, and we will demonstrate to the rest of the world the leadership of Japan and the United States toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region." Japanese officials said Biden and Suga are expected to discuss how to manage the peace and stability of regional seas, including the Taiwan Strait, where tensions are rising. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Japan has taken a milder approach to allegations of Chinese human rights violations and has not joined the United States and European nations in imposing sanctions. Gen Nakatani, a ruling party lawmaker and former defense minister, is leading a nonpartisan parliamentary group calling for Suga's government to take tougher steps, including sanctions, to be in line with Western democracies, but a decision has not been made.

Japan considers China's growing military activity in the region as well as its broad territorial claims to be a security threat. Japan is itself locked in dispute with China over Beijing's claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Elsewhere Tokyo has watched with concern as China has built military installations on disputed territory it claims in the South China Sea.

The U.S., meanwhile, has butted heads with China over numerous issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Chinese policy in Hong Kong, Xinjaing and Tibet and trade. To erode China's claims on the South China Sea, U.S. ships regularly conduct so-called "freedom of navigation" operations, sailing into international waters that China is trying to claim as its own.

China denies it is expansionist and says it is only defending its territorial rights. It says that the largest threat to regional peace and stability is the U.S.

Also on the cards for the talks between Biden and Suga are the ongoing fight against the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation to support developing countries, establishing less China-reliant supply chains and climate change, Japanese officials said.

Suga, who has set a goal of achieving a carbon neutral society by 2050, said he hoped to closely cooperate with Biden to jointly lead international efforts to tackle the issue when the U.S. leader hosts a virtual climate change summit just a week after their meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister

Twitter Inc failed to choose Nigeria for its first African office because the media misrepresents the country, its information minister said on Thursday, citing coverage of police reform protests last year.The social media giant on Monday s...

Olympics-I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events...

Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication IEC member Sonam Bhutia said....

Guj Cong leader moves HC against state BJP chief over Remdesivir distribution

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat High Court against state BJP president C R Paatil over the issue of procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021