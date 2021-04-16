Left Menu

UP Board Class 10th, 12th board exams postponed till May 20

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the board examinations for Class 10th and 12th have been postponed till May 20.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:53 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the board examinations for Class 10th and 12th have been postponed till May 20. "Class 10th and Class 12th exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20. We'll hold a meeting in the first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

The decision comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled class 10 and postponed class 12 exams, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. University examinations in Uttar Pradesh have also been postponed till May 15.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,11,835 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh while the cumulative cases of the infection have mounted to 6,22,810. (ANI)

